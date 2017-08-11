CPC Fined Three Famous Cheese Companies for Distribution of Fake Products

Three companies will be fined by the Commission for the Protection of Competition because they have sold "non-standard" cheese in which cow's milk has been mixed with non-animal fats. The offenders are "Rafti-milk", "Sirma Prista" and "Ceh - Yosif Novosad" and sanctions are 1% of their turnover for 2016, the CPC said yesterday.

The Commission was approached for suspicious products in Bulgarian shops by the Active Users Association. The civil association filed a report last summer after having conducted a study of 36 samples and found that some brands labeled "cow brick cheese" contain palm oil and are also overweight in salt and water, immature and deficient in calcium .

The CPC now confirms that some of the goods offered by the three companies were actually supposed to be in the shops that feature the so-called 'imitation' products. The commission's analysis showed that "each of the three companies offers" cow's milk cheese "in the market containing non-milk fat, but this is not written on the product packaging and is misleading to buyers. Other brands that added irregular substances are "Rainbow", "Staroplaninsko", "Trakia", "CBA," Karakachanka, "Belize".

The irregularities first established by Active Users were confirmed by the Bulgarian Agency for Food Safety and the National Veterinary Diagnostic Veterinary Institute, which also examined samples of the three companies' products, the CPC explained.