351 Candidate Students From Traditional Bulgarian Communities Choose Bulgaria to Continue Their Education

Out of the 455 candidates, 351 candidate students from  traditional Bulgarian communities in Ukraine, Serbia, Kosovo, Kazakhstan and other countries choose Bulgaria for  Bachelor's and Master's degree after the secondary education for the 2017/2018 Year.

222 are ranked by Ukraine, 100 are from Serbia, 27 are from Kosovo, 1 from Kazakhstan and 1 from other countries, reported BGNES.

Candidate students from the Bulgarian communities have applied for almost all specialties.

However, most wanted to study in Bulgaria is Medicine, followed by Computer Science, Economics, Tourism, Transport and Political Science.

The universities, which are preferred by the young people from the Bulgarian communities, are the Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski ", the medical universities in Sofia, Varna, Plovdiv, Pleven, Varna University of Economics and the Naval Academy" N. Y. Vaptsarov "- Varna.

This year there is an increase of the candidate students from Ukraine.

