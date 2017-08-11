Angelkova and Tourists Came into Conflict About Coral Beach

The Ministry of Tourism and personally minister Nikolina Angelkova, as well as the mayor of Tsarevo municipality, Georgi Lapchev, RIEW, RZI, MI and the district administration have inspected the wild beach Coral and have angered the holidaymakers, including the tennis legend Manuela Maleeva, .

"In just five days, three inspections, this morning, besides 20 state administration and Mayor Lapchev, Minister Angelkova came in. I interfered with the conversation (she almost escaped as I imagined her), when her arrogant, contemptuous, mocking and eerie behavior made me mad. As if we were some kind of inferior people, they were send to scare (3 years in prison, prosecution, etc.), and they knew that power is behind them, do you imagine what interests we violate, as long as 15 people on Coral and two plastic toilets are lawlessness in this country ?! I'm furious, "wrote Maleeva in" Facebook "

The version of the government was published by FOCUS - caravans located in the field of a private company, mounted illegal toilets. Among the detected violations is the fact that the camps are making illegal electricity and water.

"During the inspection, an illegal building, located in a state-owned property, from which electricity is received in a non-regulated way, will be immediately reported to the Ministry of Tourism and will immediately send signals to the electricity distribution company EVN and to the Mayor of Tsarevo Municipality, Georgi Lapchev, the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor's Office". Says the message.

Angelkova comments that the situation of Coral proves once again the need for a clear regulation of where to camp.