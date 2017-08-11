Russia Can Introduce Electric Cars in the Upcoming Decade

Russia's gradual transition to electric vehicles may take place over the next decade, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told Russian TV.

"Now a pilot project is being implemented in Moscow. Upon completion, we will decide on the transport of the future, as trials will continue in other cities. The gradual transition will take place in the perspective of the next decade, "he said.

The Minister noted that for this purpose, infrastructure should be improved and incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles, including by canceling the road tax for them.

"This is a natural process to be supported," he explained.

Izvestia newspaper reported earlier that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has instructed ministries to adopt measures to support electric transport in the country. He ordered a package of proposals submitted to the government by the management of the KAMAZ company (part of the Rostsch state corporation) to be examined by August 17.

The company proposes to introduce a zero tax rate for electric cars and hybrid cars, to provide free parking spaces and to grant a subsidy in the medium term for their purchase.