Trump Thanked Putin for the Expulsion of American Diplomats

US President Donald Trump thanked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for his decision to expel 755 US personnel from the US Embassy to Russia. He also said that Russia was against the election and explained why. This happened at his golf club in Besmern, New York, where he had a meeting with Vice President Michael Pens, National Security Assistant Herbert McMaster and CIA Director Michael Pompeo in the course of his vacation. Reports BGNES.

After the meeting, the President gave a press conference to address all the most up-to-date issues. The question about Russia was one of the first to Trump. So far, he had not spoken about Moscow's countermeasures about the new American sanctions introduced by Congress, which Trump signed, albeit with disapproval. It is well-known that in response to these sanctions, Moscow has proposed to Washington to reduce the staff of its embassy to 455 people, as are the officers of the Russian Embassy in Washington.

"I want to thank him (Putin) because we are trying to cut our salary fund. As for me, I am very grateful that he freed a large number of people, because now we will pay less. There is no real basis for their return to Russia, "Trump said. The president did not hide his satisfaction from cutting costs: "We'll save a lot of money," he sums up. On the occasion of the investigation against him for a deal with Russia, the president said: "There was no consensus between us and Russia. Russia has spent a lot of money, acting against me. On July 29, he wrote in Twitter that Russia was against him in the presidential election because he wants to strengthen the armed forces and keep oil prices down. Trump told reporters that "Russia dislikes" his decision to increase the military budget. Hilary intended to cut the military budget significantly, "Trump said. In addition, the US is now exporting oil and gas: "It's bad for Russia. I have always said: I do not think Russia wanted me elected because I want strong armed forces and I want low energy prices .. Low energy prices are a disaster for Russia, "the president said. He also accused Moscow of funding a compilation file against him. At the same time, he highly appreciated the fact that Russia and China supported the sanctions against North Korea about their nuclear-nuclear tests.

Donald Trump has also touched on the acute problem with North Korea. He threatened the DPRK with consequences that the country could not even imagine if Pyongyang planned to strike against Washington or its allies. "If North Korea does anything, even to think of attacks on someone we love or whom we represent, against our allies, against us, they should be very worried, because in that case something will happen to them, something they can not even imagine, "assured the head of state.