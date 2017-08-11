The Interior Minister: We are Sending 1000 Police officers from Big Cities to Small Villages

1,000 people from the big cities will go to the small settlements. This was said by Interior Minister Valentin Radev before Nova TV on the occasion of a beaten elderly family in a merchant village.

He explained that the case was being processed and a relative with a speech defect was checked. In his words, the person in question is the perpetrator of the brutal offense because he knew very well where it is. Crime declines, says the minister. "The feeling of people is one thing, but statistics show another. I ask all citizens whenever something happens to alert the police, "Radev said, adding that if people do not report, there is no way to reveal the crimes.

Regarding the case of the criminal who escaped from Stara Zagora, Radev said he is still being sought out. "We have information that he wanted to go to a certain place. It is interesting why he escaped shortly before serving his sentence, "the interior minister said. He declined to announce the name of the place and assured that the police were working actively.