Bulgaria: Units to Counteract Phone Scams Were Set Up in Several Cities in Bulgaria pixabay.com

Units for counteracting telephone scammers will be established in the cities of Pleven, Rousse and Veliko Turnovo as part of the measures to fight domestic crimes, Bulgaria’s Minister of Interior said on 10th of August during a briefing on the "Public Order and Security" section of the Government's Governance Programme, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

The minister said that it was precisely in these cities where the criminals involved in telephone frauds were concentrated. The Ministry of Interior is in constant contact with its partners in Romania, from where the criminals buy SIM cards for the mobile phones used for the scams.

The ministry also added that they would work to build additional police stations in the regions of the country with highest concentration of crimes. they said that they would also insists on building full video surveilance systems in the municipalities with highest crime rates

