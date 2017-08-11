Dutch Police Arrested 2 Company directors Due To the Egg Scandal

Dutch police on Thursday arrested two company directors suspected of playing a significant role in a sprawling international scandal involving fipronil contamination in eggs, reported Politico.

Belgium and the Netherlands have for the past two weeks struggled to account for their failure to stop fipronil — a toxic insecticide banned for use on farm animals — entering barn eggs.

The ensuing food-safety crisis has sparked diplomatic tension, shut hundreds of farms and forced supermarkets to clear eggs from their shelves.

Authorities suspect Belgian company Poultry Vision of producing a fipronil-laced treatment designed to kill mites in chickens.

However, ChickFriend, a Dutch company, is under investigation for buying the product and treating poultry farms in both Belgium and the Netherlands, according to numerous media reports.

The Netherlands’ public prosecutors’ office said Thursday that it had arrested two directors of the Dutch business under investigation for selling a fipronil treatment. It did not name the company directly, however.

Dutch prosecutors added that they were working in coordination with Europol, and in tandem with a similar investigation in Belgium, where authorities also raided several businesses today.

In the Netherlands, investigators seized the suspects’ bank assets and real estate “because crime cannot be rewarded,” they said.