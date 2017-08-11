Two Bulgarians Detained on a Merchant Ship in Spain with 18 Tonnes of Hashish
Spanish police seized 18 tons of hashish on a merchant ship traveling under the Comoros flag, bTV reported.
Among the 13- memeber crew are arrested also two Bulgarian citizens.
The rest of them are Ukrainians.
The ship was captured about 60 km from the province of Almeria in the Autonomous Province of Andalusia.
The operation began a week ago when the ship was spotted by the air.
The ''Lady Boss'' ship will be taken to Almeria.
Detainees will be brought to court.
