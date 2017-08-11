West Nile Mosquito Fever Kills Two People in Greece

The Greek Center for Disease Control and Prevention has registered 20 cases of West Nile fever in the country since the beginning of this year. Two deaths have been reported, Greek Reporter writes.



At present, the dangerous virus is observed only in the Peloponnese area of Argolida. In 12 of the cases, the disease caused complications in the central nervous system, including encephalitis, meningitis and paresis.



Experts say thay cannot confidently predict the level of virus spreading. It is recommended that mosquito protection measures should be used, including sprays, window nets, and wearing closed garments. Epidemiologists also advise to avoid water pools with stagnant water.



West Nile disease is an acute virus disease that can cause central nervous system damage, such as meningitis or encephalitis, and usually occurs with flu-like symptoms such as headache, fever and sore throat.