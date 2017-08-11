100 Days Have Passed Since the Beginning of 'Borisov 3' Cabinet

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 11, 2017, Friday // 09:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 100 Days Have Passed Since the Beginning of 'Borisov 3' Cabinet facebook

Today, one hundred days have passed since the beginning of  ''Borisov 3'' Cabinet, and ministers' oath in the Parliament on May 4th.

The main criticism of the government is coming from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP).

According to the opposition, GERB's government is a waste of time for Bulgaria, because no major problems for citizens have been put in place for this period and no management program is available.

The government published its program last week with 902 measures.

These include the fight against illiteracy, terrorism and the continued construction of highways.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borisov, GERB, BSP, Borisov 3, 100 days
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria