100 Days Have Passed Since the Beginning of 'Borisov 3' Cabinet

Today, one hundred days have passed since the beginning of ''Borisov 3'' Cabinet, and ministers' oath in the Parliament on May 4th.

The main criticism of the government is coming from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP).

According to the opposition, GERB's government is a waste of time for Bulgaria, because no major problems for citizens have been put in place for this period and no management program is available.

The government published its program last week with 902 measures.

These include the fight against illiteracy, terrorism and the continued construction of highways.