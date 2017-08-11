The repair of ''Orlov Most'' in Sofia starts today, bTV reported.

The roadway of ''Tsarigradsko Shose'', which is near Tsarevets, will be repaired.

The other one - in the direction of Hotel ''Pliska'' Station - will remain open and the movement will be bi-directional.

The entire repair will last between 10 and 14 days and the cost will be about BGN 200 thousand. The pavement will be completely replaced and several layers of asphalt will be laid in order for the crossing to withstand heavy traffic.

This night the road signs, which are over 100, will be put, and the actual work begins during the weekend.

Every single line of the public transport in Sofia will be working, assured from Sofia Municipality.