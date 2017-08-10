Passenger Numbers at Bulgaria's Varna, Burgas Airports rise in Jan-July

Bulgaria: Passenger Numbers at Bulgaria's Varna, Burgas Airports rise in Jan-July pixabay.com

Combined passenger numbers at the Bulgarian coastal airports of Varna and Burgas rose 7.3% year-on-year in the January-July period, reaching 2.63 million, Germany’s Fraport Group, which operates the airports, said on Thursday, according to See News. 

Passenger traffic at Varna airport increased 13% year-on-year to 1.0 million in the first seven months of 2017, while passenger numbers at Burgas airport rose 4.0% to 1.6 million, Fraport said in a statement.

Aircraft landings and take-offs at the two airports edged up by an annual 2.5% to 20,184 in the review period.

The two airports handled 9,120 tonnes of cargo in January-July, up 22.8% year-on-year.

In July alone, passenger numbers at the two airports rose 5.4% year-on-year to a combined 1.34 million. Aircraft landings and take-offs increased 3.9% to 8,886.

The amount of cargo handled by the two airports in July more than doubled year-on-year to 2,257 tonnes.

In 2006, Fraport Twin Star Airport Management, a 60/40 joint venture of Fraport and Bulgarian company BM Star, won a 35-year concession to manage the two airports.

 

