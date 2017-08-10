Electricity in the 1st Week of August Increased by 6% Compared to the Last Week of July

The consumption of electricity in Sofia and Western Bulgaria in the first week of August increased by 6% compared to the last week of July, the electricity distribution company servicing this area said on 10th of August, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

3% increase in consumption was recorded in Northeastern Bulgaria.The highest record, however, was at the Black Sea resorts. Reports by the local electricity distribution company show that in Sunny Beach and Nessebar the electricity consumption is nearly 12% more than in the peak days of last summer.

Increased electricity consumption is explained by the massive use of air conditioning appliances during the hot summer period.

Total electricity consumption for the country on 9th of August reached 4,840 megawatts, the peak was at 22:00.