Illegal Import of 20 Tonnes of Pork was Stopped
Illegal imports of over 20 tons of pork were interrupted by officials of the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, Police and the Revenue Agency, the Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday.
The action was possible after a signal was given. According to preliminary data, smuggled goods entered August 6th through Ruse border checkpoint.
The documentation fraud was immediately notified to the Interagency Coordination Center of the DGCOC. Under their leadership, officers of the Economic Police and experts from the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency were sent to the site.
