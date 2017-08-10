Illegal Import of 20 Tonnes of Pork was Stopped

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 10, 2017, Thursday // 15:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Illegal Import of 20 Tonnes of Pork was Stopped Youtube

Illegal imports of over 20 tons of pork were interrupted by officials of the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, Police and the Revenue Agency, the Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday.

The action was possible after a signal was given. According to preliminary data, smuggled goods entered August 6th through Ruse border checkpoint.

The documentation fraud was immediately notified to the Interagency Coordination Center of the DGCOC. Under their leadership, officers of the Economic Police and experts from the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency were sent to the site.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pork. illegal, import
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria