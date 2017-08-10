According to New Research, Bulgaria is the Laziest Nation in the EU

Bulgaria: According to New Research, Bulgaria is the Laziest Nation in the EU

Bulgarians are the laziest nation in the EU according to British research, published by Daily Mail, cited by Dnevnik.

78% of the elderly in Bulgaria, who participated in the research declared that they do not excersise or train to keep their body healthy. In the second position, just 3% behind Bulgaria is Malta and Portugal is third. In the Iberian country 64% of the elderly are not phisically active. Other countries that lead in this report are Romania, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, and Poland.

Without any surprise the most phisically active are Scandinavians. In Sweden 9 out of 10 people visit a gym at least once a week. People from Denmark and Finland have similar healthy habits.

 

laziness, statistics, Bulgaria
