Scorpion Invasion in Plovdiv

Bulgaria: Scorpion Invasion in Plovdiv Source: Pixabay

The number of arthropods that sneak in the homes of the people of Plovdiv in the summer is increasing, Nova TV reports.

Teodora Petranova lives in England but returned home in the center of Plovdiv a week ago. She will remember her stay in the homeland with the small scorpion found in the bathroom. She hid behind the bathroom curtain. Theodora managed to catch it and put it in a jar. It turns out that arthropods are common in Plovdiv and the region. They get into the homes through the sewer. The open carpathian scorpion is one of the four species that could be found in our country. Experts say it's not dangerous. The scorpion has already been returned to nature.

