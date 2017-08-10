Repaired 10km Section of Asenovgrad-Plovdiv Road to be Ready Next Year

''The reconstruction of the Asenovgrad-Plovdiv road is among the most valuable projects under Regions in Growth operational programme'', Regional Development Minister Nikolay Nankov told journalists after launching the repair of a 10km stretch of the road.



The term for the repair works, worth BGN 25 million, 85% of them are from EU fundings.

At the opening, Minister Nankov mentioned another large site nearby - Plovdiv - Kardzhali, BGNES reported.



The repaired road will have two lanes of the size of a highway, and a third one for emergency.

For Minister Nankov this is one of the most meaningful projects under Operational Program "Regions in Growth".

''The road is particularly important because it connects not only the two cities but also the Smolyan region, which is otherwise isolated from the country'', he further said.





According to official data, 396 vehicle crashes occurred in the 10km section over the last 5 years, causing 117 injuries and 7 deaths.