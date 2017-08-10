Big Changes in Borisova Garden Are Expected

Building a sports center at Pioneer Station and moving the horse base are among the ideas for renovating Borisova Garden. The project will be publicly debated in the autumn. In the park there will be no changes to the major sports facilities - stadiums and tennis courts, reported bTV.

It is planned that Boris's garden will regain its look from the 30s of the 20th century with bicycles, without new constructions and no cars. Among the proposals is the horse base to be moved to another part of the park to Simeonovsko Shose Blvd.

However, according to the workers in the base, there is no more suitable place for the horses than in the park.