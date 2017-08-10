Big Changes in Borisova Garden Are Expected

Business | August 10, 2017, Thursday // 14:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Big Changes in Borisova Garden Are Expected btv

Building a sports center at Pioneer Station and moving the horse base are among the ideas for renovating Borisova Garden. The project will be publicly debated in the autumn. In the park there will be no changes to the major sports facilities - stadiums and tennis courts, reported bTV.

It is planned that Boris's garden will regain its look from the 30s of the 20th century with bicycles, without new constructions and no cars. Among the proposals is the horse base to be moved to another part of the park to Simeonovsko Shose Blvd.

However, according to the workers in the base, there is no more suitable place for the horses than in the park.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: borisova garder, reconstruction, changes
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria