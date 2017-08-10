Russian Citizen was Planning to Take Down US Military Aircraft

World | August 10, 2017, Thursday // 14:06| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Russian Citizen was Planning to Take Down US Military Aircraft Source: iNews.bg

A Russian citizen was planning to attack and take down US military aircraft. His arrest happened in Turkey, where he was contemplating the idea. His target were several military machines based at the Turkish base Ingirlik. He was going to use a drone.

According to data provided by the Haberturk agency his name is Renat Bakiev, cited by TASS. As of now there is no further information about his identity but is clear that he is ethnically Russian, He is probably from Caucasus, an area known to be populated by a lot of radicalized Muslims. According to the Turkish media he was either part of ISIS or affiliated with them in some way.

Currently there is no official commentary from the Russian authorities. The embassy of the country in Ankara also refused any comments. 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, military aircraft, turkey
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria