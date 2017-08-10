Russian Citizen was Planning to Take Down US Military Aircraft

A Russian citizen was planning to attack and take down US military aircraft. His arrest happened in Turkey, where he was contemplating the idea. His target were several military machines based at the Turkish base Ingirlik. He was going to use a drone.

According to data provided by the Haberturk agency his name is Renat Bakiev, cited by TASS. As of now there is no further information about his identity but is clear that he is ethnically Russian, He is probably from Caucasus, an area known to be populated by a lot of radicalized Muslims. According to the Turkish media he was either part of ISIS or affiliated with them in some way.

Currently there is no official commentary from the Russian authorities. The embassy of the country in Ankara also refused any comments.