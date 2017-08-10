Bulgarian Artist was Honored in Paris

Bulgarian Artist was Honored in Paris

 Valentin Donchevski - an artist from Stara Zagora was honored at a forum in Paris.

Prestigious awards in science, art and literature have been awarded since 1915, reported bTV. 

Valentin Donchevski is the second Bulgarian artist to receive distinction from the Art Senz Lethrenz Association of the French Academic Community.

Donchevsky's paintings have been appreciated during his recent participation in the Paris Autumn Salon. He painted with authentic Bulgarian fabrics, collected by him for years.

At least 4-5 types of technique, different materials and techniques make the paintings of Donchevsky alive.

In September, the artist will again take part in the Paris autumn art parlor.

