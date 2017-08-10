Branch Fell on a Baby Cart in Kardzhali

Bulgaria: Branch Fell on a Baby Cart in Kardzhali Source: Pixabay

A four-month-old baby was admitted to an emergency room at the Kardzhali hospital after a tree branch fell on its stroller yesterday at one of the busy alleys of Prostor Parkl and injured its legs, Darik reported.

The incident was also confirmed by the head of the department Dr. Filiz Abidin.

Fortunately, the impact of the branch from the fall was taken over by the cart and this prevented serious injuries the baby's mother said.

According to Dr. Abidin, the child had a superficial thigh wound, and after the manipulations it had been send for home treatment.

The case is signaled in the municipal company "Landscaping, Cleanliness and Public Works". Its manager, Raid Idris, is committed to increasing the team's inspection of the trees in the park, and all dry branches should be be removed in time. 

Yesterday the poplar fell and killed a man on Tsarigradsko shose in Sofia. Previously, two women suffered from a fallen branch - in the Borisova garden and at Dondukov Blvd.

