Lithuanian Authorities Seized 600 kg of Cocaine Worth EUR 49 Million

Lithuania's customs office said it had seized 600 kilograms of cocaine from Ecuador, France press reported.

The agency notes that this is one of the largest quantities of drugs found in this Baltic country. The customs office at Klaipeda port reported that cocaine was hidden in a shipment of molds for making plastic shutters designed for a Russian company based in Lithuania. The value of the captured drug is estimated at EUR 49 million. The drug was sent from Ecuador via Colombia and Hamburg. Lithuania has mentioned that they worked one the case in cooperation with the French and German offices. There is no information about arrests.