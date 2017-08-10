Dance Revolution from Africa at One Dance Week

The spectacle “ Kalakuta Republic'' will conclude the festival for contemporary dance and peformance One Dance Week on 15th October at 19:30 at the Home of Culture Boris Hristov in Plovdiv. Born in Burkina Faso – one of the leading scenes for contemporary dance in Africa – and based in Brussels, the cherographer Serge Emme Coulibaly presents in unusual way the resistence to world politics, the plethora of colours of revolutions and those who stand behind their flags.

The performance is inspired by the compositions of legendary Fela Kuti – father of the afrobeat and an unbending rebel against the junta in Nigeria. Kuti is considered a prototype of African opposition, because the sharp satire against the regime, repression and colonialism in his albums cost him over 200 arrests. And moreover, an army take over of the Kalakuta Republic, Kuti's personal estate, which he proclaimed an independent state in 1977.

The Kalakuta Republic is not just a biography of the rebellious saxophone genius who amazed the world with a mix of ethnic rhythms, jazz and funk. It is an inspiring lesson for all, especially for today's creators, when they take positions, breaks up revolutions or dampen protests. A bright, vigorous and sound performance from Africa without masks and clichés. Africa in the global era that Serge Emme Coulibaly and his explosive dance troupe present to the viewers with one idea - to get to know each other and to think about what they will do when their turn comes to rebel for change.