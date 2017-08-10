A Trafficker Drowned 50 Migrants Near the Coast of Yemen on Purpose
Around 50 Somali and Ethiopian youths were 'purposefully drowned' by a trafficker who passed over 120 passengers in the sea near Yemen, reports Reuters.
“The survivors told our colleagues that the trafficker made them jump in the sea when he noticed the danger from the authorities near the coast'' said the chairman of the Yemen operation “Organization for migration'' Laurent de Boeck. The organization found the bodies of 29 African migrants buried at the beach of the Yemen province Shabva, while 22 others disappeared after the incident. According to the rescue teams the average age of the drowned migrants was 16.
