Qatar Removes Entry Visas for Citizens of 80 Countries, Including Bulgaria

Qatar announced today that it will remove the entry visas for citizens of 80 countries, including Bulgaria, to boost tourism and air transport. Reports Investorbg. 

The announcement was made at a press conference by Qatar Airways airline chief Akbar al-Bakr and representatives of the Ministries of Tourism and the Interior.


“The removal of visas will make Qatar the most open country for foreign tourists in the region” explained a representative of the Ministry of Tourism Hassan al-Ibrahim.

Qatar has the goal of becoming top tourist destination like Dubai with its shopping centers and entertainment opportunities.

 

