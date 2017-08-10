Facebook Launches New Video Service

On Wednesday, Facebook made its biggest move so far in an attempt to compete on the TV market by expanding its video offers with programs ranging from professional female basketball to a safari show and a program for parents, Reuters reported.

The service, called "Watch", will initially be available to a limited group of US users via Facebook's mobile application, website and TV applications, the company said.

The world's largest social networking site has added a video tab last year and has been suggesting for months that it wants to become a source of original content and well-created videos rather than simply consumer content.

In May, Reuters wrote that Facebook has signed deals with Vox Media, BuzzFeed, ATTN, Group Nine Media, and other publishers targeting younger audiences to create both script-based and non-live shows.

