Bosphorus was Closed Because of Missing Boy
Bosphorus is closed to crafts, Hurriyet reported, quoted by Darik.
The movement of ships in both directions is stopped at 08:45 local time.
The reason is the underwater search of a young boy who has been dragged out of the current and is out of sight since July.
