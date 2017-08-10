Bosphorus was Closed Because of Missing Boy

Bosphorus is closed to crafts, Hurriyet reported, quoted by Darik.

The movement of ships in both directions is stopped at 08:45 local time.

The reason is the underwater search of a young boy who has been dragged out of the current and is out of sight since July.

