Greece's foreign ministry accused the British newspaper Financial Times of defaming and lying and accused it of "violating journalistic ethics" for an article about Minister Nicos Kodias.

This was announced today by the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, citing a statement by the foreign policy ministry. "The article contains unprecedented lies and discredits the Greek government," it said. According to the Greek Ministry, the author's claims are inconsistent with the truth and are not supported by any evidence. The publication in the Financial Times was actually about the demand that Foreign Minister Nikos Kodias submitted in 2010 against the Atins Review of Bukk. Kodias then blames the site for defamation and is seeking compensation for damages. The Greek court has satisfied the policy demand by paying 22,000 euros and freezing all media assets. According to the author of the article in FT, such a court decision proves that the Greek government has impeded the independence of the judiciary.

