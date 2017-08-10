Botev Plovdiv Grabs the Super Cup of Bulgaria After Penalties
Sports | August 10, 2017, Thursday // 11:42| Views: | Comments: 0
botevplovdiv.bg
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Botev (Plovdiv) grabbed the Supercup of Bulgaria. "Canaries" overwhelmed Ludogorets after a penalty shoot-out of 6:5. At the regular time, the match played at the Lazur stadium in Burgas finished 1: 1.
After today's failure, almost certainly Georgi Dermendjiev will leave the post of senior coach of Ludogorets.
- » Grigor Dimitrov Qualifies For the 3rd Round of the Masters Series in Montreal
- » Ivet Lalova Qualified For the 200m Semi-Finals at the World Championship in London
- » Ludogorets Sold Cafu for EUR 7 Million to Bordeaux
- » Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov to Play Against Misha Zverev in Montreal Today
- » Usain Bolt was Dethroned in his Last 100m Race
- » Neymar: I Wanted a Bigger Challenge
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)