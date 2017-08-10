Botev Plovdiv Grabs the Super Cup of Bulgaria After Penalties

Sports | August 10, 2017, Thursday
Botev (Plovdiv) grabbed the Supercup of Bulgaria

Botev (Plovdiv) grabbed the Supercup of Bulgaria. "Canaries" overwhelmed Ludogorets after a penalty shoot-out of 6:5. At the regular time, the match played at the Lazur stadium in Burgas finished 1: 1.

After today's failure, almost certainly Georgi Dermendjiev will leave the post of senior coach of Ludogorets. 

Tags: Supercup, football, Bulgaria
