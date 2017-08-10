Migrant Influx to Bulgaria has Decreased by 80%

Nearly 80% less migrants were seized by the Ministry of Interior in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, according to statistics. Reports SEGA.

Since the beginning of the year, 1461 people have been arrested by the end of June. For the same period last year, 7,134 were arrested. At the same time, it is reported that refugee camps are almost empty. As of August 3, 1513 people are accommodated, which means that the camps are 29% occupied. The arrests of the Migration Directorate at the Ministry of Interior have 490 people with a total capacity of 940 seats.

The Ministry of Interior reports an increase in deportation of illegal migrants - since the beginning of the year, the authorities have returned 1400 people. Over 41% of them are Afghans. The forced return of migrants was recorded as one of the priorities in the government's program. According to it, the flights are being carried out jointly with the FRONTEX European border service. The German authorities have announced that they will stop returning Afghans because the risk in their home country has been raised.