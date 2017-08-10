The Crisis with the Lack of Cadres Already Affects Philology

Four more professional fields in universities become priorities - philology, history, philosophy and religion. Thus the majors that are important for our economy, which the state will support with higher reception and a larger subsidy, will increase from 32 to 36. This is the result of the changes in student admissions adopted by the Council of Ministers yesterday. Reports SEGA.

According to the changes for the forthcoming academic year, 4 other branches of the humanitarian departments will be stimulated as they are "very important for the formation of the cultural and historical identity of the Bulgarian society"

The Ministry of Education and Science has also identified the need for more public health and health care professionals. Therefore, the draft amendment foresees that the Council of Ministers may also allow a larger number of students admitted than the maximum that is allocated to these two strands. This will be done at the suggestion of the minister, in agreement with his colleague from the health ministry.