Green Zone for Parking in Sofia is Expanding with 2 More Sectors in the Center
From October 1, the Green Zone for parking in Sofia is expanding with two more sectors in the center - ''Down Lozenets'' and ''Sredets'', reported bTV.
The area will cover the sections around the Roman wall and the Hemus Hotel, ''James Bourchier'' Blvd. next to ''Arsenalski'' Blvd. in ''Lozenets'' and part of Str Tsar'' Ivan Asen ll'' and ''Yavorov Street'' in ''Sredets''.
''There will be 4500 new parking spaces'', said Christian Petrov, executive director of the Center for Urban Mobility (CGM).
''This decision came out because of the wish of the inhabitants of these areas'', he further said.
