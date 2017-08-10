A double-decker bus has crashed into a shop in south London, leaving two women trapped on the top deck, BBC reported.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the women were conscious and breathing.

Photos on social media show the vehicle on the pavement having smashed into the front of the Poggen Pohl Kitchen Design Centre in Lavender Hill, causing the shop front to collapse.

The bus driver has been taken to hospital and other casualties are being treated at the scene, police said.

Another witness said smoke could be seen coming from underneath the bus.

London Ambulance Service said it had treated six people and remained on the scene. An air ambulance has also been sent.