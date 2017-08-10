A Double-Decker Bus Has Crashed into a Shop in South London

Society » INCIDENTS | August 10, 2017, Thursday // 11:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Double-Decker Bus Has Crashed into a Shop in South London pixabay.com

A double-decker bus has crashed into a shop in south London, leaving two women trapped on the top deck, BBC reported. 

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the women were conscious and breathing.

Photos on social media show the vehicle on the pavement having smashed into the front of the Poggen Pohl Kitchen Design Centre in Lavender Hill, causing the shop front to collapse.

The bus driver has been taken to hospital and other casualties are being treated at the scene, police said.

Another witness said smoke could be seen coming from underneath the bus.

London Ambulance Service said it had treated six people and remained on the scene. An air ambulance has also been sent.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: double-decker, bus, London, crash
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria