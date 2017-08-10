Restaurant in Sozopol to Get Penalty for Empty Chair Charge

Business » TOURISM | August 10, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria: Restaurant in Sozopol to Get Penalty for Empty Chair Charge pixabay.com

The Commission for Protection of Consumers (CPC) will impose a penalty on a restaurant in Sozopol which charged tourists for empty chairs, CPC’s chairman, Dimitar Margaritov, told Nova TV, quoted by his press office.

The watchdog inspected the restaurant and will impose a penalty under the tourism law. Since the charge was not mentioned in the menu, this is in itself a breach, Margaritov commented.

He recalled a case from last year when a restaurant attempted to charge for playing kids. Though rarely occurring, these are unfair commercial practices and CPC is ready to respond in every case, he said.

The "empty chair" fee in the Sozopol restaurant, where Prime Minister Boyko Borisov personally ordered a check, is a single case. That said in the show "This morning" on bTV the manager of the restaurant in Sozopol.

In his words, the fee is not charged as a lesson or punishment for the clients, but is a normal restaurant practice in the world, which he said did not like.

Sozopol
