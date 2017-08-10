Scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Science have Demanded the State be Responsible for Kaliakra

Bulgaria: Scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Science have Demanded the State be Responsible for Kaliakra

Scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, who have developed the integrated Natura 2000 management plan near Kaliakra, have demanded that the state and municipalities bear the responsibility for the case-by-case decisions, and not accuse them.  

In a special statement, they insisted on an apology because of the roughness that occurred on August 4 in the northern maritime communities. The text published on the BAS website: Statement

