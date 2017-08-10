Scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Science have Demanded the State be Responsible for Kaliakra
bas.bg
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, who have developed the integrated Natura 2000 management plan near Kaliakra, have demanded that the state and municipalities bear the responsibility for the case-by-case decisions, and not accuse them.
In a special statement, they insisted on an apology because of the roughness that occurred on August 4 in the northern maritime communities. The text published on the BAS website: Statement.
- » Number of Arrests for Illegal Migration in Bulgaria in the 1st Half of 2017 - 80% Lower Compared to the Same Period in 2016
- » BDZ Paid Part of its Debt to the State
- » Migrant Influx to Bulgaria has Decreased by 80%
- » The Crisis with the Lack of Cadres Already Affects Philology
- » Green Zone for Parking in Sofia is Expanding with 2 More Sectors in the Center
- » The Ministry of Interior has Again Welcomed the Idea of a Crime Map
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)