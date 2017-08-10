The Ministry of Interior has Again Welcomed the Idea of a Crime Map

The Ministry of Interior will revamp old measures that have been held by governments for years to reduce crime. Today, the interior minister will give more details on the governance program in this area, Nova TV reported.

It is also planned to develop an interactive crime map. It will be able to visualize all the criminal events and measures the police have taken. This promise of the Interior Ministry has been given since the mid-1990s.

The same applies to the fight against cannabis, phone fraud, child pornography and radical ideologies.