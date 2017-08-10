Islamic State has Threatened Iran with more Terror Attacks in Tehran

Sunni Jihadist group Islamic State threatened Shia Iran with new terrorist attacks in the capital Tehran, Reuters reported.

On video footage distributed by the ISIS information agency AMAQ , young Iranians are called to rise to jihad in their homeland. A man with a black mask and a kalashnikov machinegun puts the threat down to two other men. "In the same way we cut the throats of your dogs in Iraq and Syria, we will also cut yours in the center of Tehran," he says in Persian with an accent, says BTA.

The video is showing shots of the two attacks in the Iranian capital in June, the responsibility of which was taken by "Islamic State". At least 18 people were killed in these attacks, Reuters recalls. The agency notes that the Sunni jihadist group considers Shia Iran as one of its biggest enemies in the Middle East. Video-based extremists speak Arabic against the Shias and threaten to carry out attacks on them in Iraq.