Islamic State has Threatened Iran with more Terror Attacks in Tehran

World | August 10, 2017, Thursday // 10:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Islamic State has Threatened Iran with more Terror Attacks in Tehran Source: Twitter

Sunni Jihadist group Islamic State  threatened Shia Iran with new terrorist attacks in the capital Tehran, Reuters reported.

On video footage distributed by the ISIS information agency AMAQ , young Iranians are called to rise to jihad in their homeland. A man with a black mask and a kalashnikov machinegun puts the threat down to two other men. "In the same way we cut the throats of your dogs in Iraq and Syria, we will also cut yours in the center of Tehran," he says in Persian with an accent, says BTA.

The video is showing shots of the two attacks in the Iranian capital in June, the responsibility of which was taken by "Islamic State". At least 18 people were killed in these attacks, Reuters recalls. The agency notes that the Sunni jihadist group considers Shia Iran as one of its biggest enemies in the Middle East. Video-based extremists speak Arabic against the Shias and threaten to carry out attacks on them in Iraq.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ISIS, Tehran, terrorism threats
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria