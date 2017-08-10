Alexei Navalny Published on YouTube New Revelations Against Putin's Circle of Friends

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny published on YouTube new revelations against people from President Vladimir Putin's close circle, according to Associated Press.

Video material released yesterday, describing the assets of brothers Arkady and Boris Rothenberg and their sons, has now been watched over 880,000 times. This is the latest material in a video report by Navalny, which aims to uncover the improper enrichment of leading government officials and Kremlin-related oligarchs. The Rothenberg brothers have been associated with Putin since the 1960s when they trained judo in the same sports club. After electing Putin as President Arkady and Boris Rothenberg became one of the most influential businessmen in Russia. Both of them suffer from imposed sanctions from the West, AP notes. In Navalny's video, it is alleged that the two have unlawfully won government orders. Showing footage from their deluxe houses.

