An American Scientific Report Contradicts Trump's Climate Claims

US scientists warn that the use of fossil fuels cause a sharp rise in heat, droughts and floods in the United States at a time when President Donald Trump advertises new oil pipelines and promises to revive troubled coal mines, according to Associated Press.

The document sends the message that if carbon footprint is not stopped, the negative consequences in the future will be heavier. This assessment questions the rationale of Trump's environmental and energy policies, which are aimed at boosting US fossil fuel production and consumption, while other leading economies around the world are promoting cleaner energy sources. According to the report, if the use of fossil fuels is not abruptly reduced, global temperatures will continue to rise, which in turn will have consequences for the lives of Americans.

The New York Times newspaper first wrote for the report. The authors of the report fear that the president and government agencies will reject it and halt it.