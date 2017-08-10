An Orange code For High Temperatures is Declared For the Whole Country

Bulgaria: An Orange code For High Temperatures is Declared For the Whole Country

The weather will again be sunny and hot today, with maximum temperatures of between 34° and 39°, in Sofia around 34°.

In the afternoon, clouds will develop over the mountains and the northeastern regions with a low probability of rains.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by  FOCUS News Agency.

An orange code for high temperatures has been declared for the whole country.

