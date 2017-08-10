Grigor Dimitrov Qualifies For the 3rd Round of the Masters Series in Montreal

Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the third round of the Masters Series in Montreal after winning agaist Misha Zverev (Germany) with 6: 3, 3: 6, 6: 3 but eighth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga lost 6-1 3-6 6-4 to Sam Querrey while ninth seed David Goffin whent down 7-5 6-3 to Hyeon Chung.

The match between Grigor Dimitrov and Zverev went on for an hour and 41 minutes, and his next rival is the world number 52 Robin Haase (The Netherlands), reported bTV.