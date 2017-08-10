Valuable Archarological Finds Were Discovered Near Troyan

During archaeological work this summer at the ancient Roman fortress of Sostra near the Bulgarian town of Troyan, three residential buildings dating back to the lll-lV century and used by the Roman military were discovered, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Precious silver, bronze and copper coins and a very rare find – a measure used to weight gold coins were found too.

The coins date from the times of Emperor Trajan’s rule ( 98 to 117 AD) and from a later period to the beginning of the 5th century archaeologists reported.