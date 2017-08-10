Valuable Archarological Finds Were Discovered Near Troyan

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | August 10, 2017, Thursday // 09:10| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Valuable Archarological Finds Were Discovered Near Troyan pixabay.com

During archaeological work this summer at the ancient Roman fortress of Sostra near the Bulgarian town of Troyan, three residential buildings dating back to the lll-lV century and used by the Roman military were discovered, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Precious silver, bronze and copper coins and a very rare find – a measure used to weight gold coins were found too.

The coins date from the times of Emperor Trajan’s rule ( 98 to 117 AD) and from a later period to the beginning of the 5th century archaeologists reported.  

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: artefacts, archaeological, Troyan
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria