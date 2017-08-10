Workers From 'Dunarit' Military Factory Protest Today on Dunabe Bridge

Workers from  'Dunarit' military factory protest on Danube Bridge, reported bTV. 

The reason is the start of the procedure for revoking the license for the enterprise because of an accusation against the executive director of abuse.

If the company closes, more than 1300 people will remain unemployed.

According to the unions, it is an organized attack on the "Dunarit".

At present, the company has contracts for nearly $ 60 million, and its net profit for the past year is 29 million leva.

The company appeals for the withdrawal of the license.

