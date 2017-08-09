Ivet Lalova Qualified For the 200m Semi-Finals at the World Championship in London
Sports | August 9, 2017, Wednesday // 16:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Ivet Lalova qualified without problems for the 200m semi-finals at the World Championship in London, according to Dnes.bg
She finished second, giving her the chance for the next round (the semi-finals are on Thursday at 23:05).
Ivet finished for 23.08 sec, giving the first place to American Diaz Stevens - 22.90 sec.
The 200m semi-finals for women will be held on August 10th at 23:05 Bulgarian time and the final is 11th at 23:50.
