Ivet Lalova Qualified For the 200m Semi-Finals at the World Championship in London

Ivet Lalova qualified without problems for the 200m semi-finals at the World Championship in London, according to Dnes.bg

She finished second, giving her the chance for the next round (the semi-finals are on Thursday at 23:05).

Ivet finished for 23.08 sec, giving the first place to American Diaz Stevens - 22.90 sec.

The 200m semi-finals for women will be held on August 10th at 23:05 Bulgarian time and the final is 11th at 23:50.