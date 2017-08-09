Man Shot and Arrested on Motorway is Chief Suspect

A man has been shot and arrested by elite police officers on a motorway in northern France is the key suspect after a driver slammed his BMW into soldiers in Paris, injuring six of them in what appeared to be a carefully timed ambush before speeding away, reported The Independent.

The driver's motive was unclear, but officials said he deliberately aimed at the soldiers, and counterterrorism authorities opened an investigation.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed police had arrested the suspect behind the attack.

"A suspect who was driving the car involved in the attack has been arrested on the highway between Paris and Boulogne-sur-Mer," Mr Philippe told lawmakers during parliament question time.

A witness at the scene saw a BMW car, the model used in the attack, with several bullet holes in it. Ambulances surrounded the vehicle.

One policeman was wounded by a stray bullet in the operation, which took place on the A16 motorway near Marquise, close to the ports of Boulogne-Sur-Mer and Calais.

None of the soldiers had life-threatening injuries, authorities said.