Hundreds Bulgarian Workers – Victims of Labor Exploitation Abroad

Some 140 Bulgarians have become victims of labor exploitation abroad since 2013.

The statistic figures have been provided by the National Commission for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, who added that this was just the tip of the iceberg.

The most frequent victims of frauds and labor exploitation are people from regions with high unemployment in Bulgaria who have been looking for jobs in countries such as Greece, the Czech Republic, Spain, Italy and Romania.

In order to show the level of susceptibility to deception and fraud the Bulgarian Animus Foundation has conducted a social experiment by publishing an offer for workers without qualification needed to collect ‘’green caviar’’ in Denmark for 130 euros per day.

‘’Green caviar’’ in Bulgarian language is a widely used expression that means deception or fraud, similar to the English expression ‘’To send somebody on a wild-goose chase’’.

However, the offer still grabbed the attention of 150 people, who applied for the ‘’job’’, reported BNR.

The Foundation advises people who are victims of labor exploitation abroad to contact the local authorities as soon as possible. Even if their personal documents are retained by the employer, as practice is often observed for years, Inews reported.