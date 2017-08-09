Code Orange For Dangerous High Temperatures on Thursday

Bulgaria: Code Orange For Dangerous High Temperatures on Thursday

According to the forecast of the National Institut of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) on Thursday the weather will be again sunny and hot. In the afternoon, clouds will develop over the mountains and in the Northeast, but rainfall is unlikely. The maximum temperatures will be between 34 and 39 degrees, in Sofia - about 34 degrees.
 
For the whole country, an orange code is in effect due to the expected high temperatures.

Synopsis advises people to be prepared because high temperatures can lead to health problems for sensitive and sick people, adults and children. 

