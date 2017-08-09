NSI: Bulgarian Exports to 3rd Countries Increased by 25.4% in the Period January-June 2017

In the period January - June 2017 Bulgarian exports to third countries increased by 25.4% in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year and amounted to BGN 8 798.8 Million, reported the National Statistical Institute (NSI).



Main trade partners of Bulgaria were Turkey, China, the Russian Federation, Serbia, Egypt and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia which accounted for 51.4% of the exports to non EU countries. In June 2017 Bulgarian exports to third countries grew by 23.1% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 1 554.4 Billion.

The data further show that in the period January - June 2017 compared to the same period of 2016 in the exports of Bulgaria to third countries distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification the largest growths were recorded in the sections ‘Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material’ (55.6%) and ‘Miscellaneous manufactured articles’ 2 (47.0%). The most notable fall was reported in section ‘Food and live animals’ (7.7%).

In the period January - June 2017 compared to the same period of 2016 in the exports of Bulgaria to third countries distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification the largest growths were recorded in the sections ‘Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material’ (55.6%) and ‘Miscellaneous manufactured articles’ 2 (47.0%). The most notable fall was reported in section ‘Food and live animals’ (7.7%).

In the period January - June 2017 compared to the same period of 2016 in the imports of Bulgaria from third countries distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification the largest growths were recorded in the sections ‘Crude materials, inedible (except fuel)’ 2 (86.4%) and ‘Mineral fuel, lubricants and related materials’ (46.0%).

The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries in the period January - June 2017 was negative and added up to BGN 1 613.3 Million. The trade balance at FOB/FOB prices (after elimination of transport and insurance costs on imports) was also negative and amounted to BGN 1 100.2 Million.

In June 2017 the foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries was negative and amounted to BGN 209.8 Million.