Manhunt Launched After Car Ploughs into Anti-Terror Soldiers Outside Paris

French security forces launched a manhunt on Wednesday after a car ploughed into anti-terrorism soldiers outside their barracks in the town of Levallois-Perret (see below), injuring six, three more seriously.



French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Wednesday condemned the car ramming as a "cowardly act".



"Security forces are actively seeking the perpetrator who is on the run. The ongoing probe will determine his motives and the circumstances in which he acted," Parly said.



Police have said they are currently looking for the vehicle which took off after the incident at about 8am and anti-terrorist police have "taken up the enquiry", according to reports in the French press.

A probe has been ordered into "attempted killings... in relation to a terrorist undertaking", Paris prosecutors said in a statement.

The car used to slam into the soldiers was a BMW, said French TV news channel BFM, adding that the injured soldiers have been transported to Percy military hospital in Clamart near Paris.



All six were hospitalised, but none have life-threatening injuries, mayor of Levallois-Perret, Patrick Balkany said, describing the incident as "without doubt a deliberate act".

The soldiers were engaged in Sentinel Operation (Opération Sentinelle), a French military operation deployed after the January 2015 Île-de-France attacks, with the objective of protecting sensitive "points" of the territory from terrorism.



France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 and has seen a string of attacks on security forces who have been regularly targeted, particularly those guarding key tourist sites.



An 18-year-old with a history of psychological problems was arrested on Saturday at the Eiffel Tower after brandishing a knife and shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest).